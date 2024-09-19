Free tax advice helpline launches to help Edinburgh households with HMRC queries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh residents struggling with tax obligations or self-assessment forms are being encouraged to use a new, free advice service.

The service, called taxadvice.scot, can be reached online or by calling 0800 756 3381, with specialist advisers ready to help both individuals and businesses with tax queries.

Its key aim is to offer free advice to customers who may face difficulties in understanding their tax obligations, need help dealing with tax-related debts, or are digitally excluded from accessing HMRC’s services.

Advice Direct Scotland is one of 12 voluntary and community sector organisations across the UK enlisted by HMRC to deliver tailored tax and benefits advice, and the only one providing the service in Scotland.

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland.

The advisers at taxadvice.scot can answer questions on a wide range of areas, from PAYE and National Insurance queries to advise on filling in self-assessment forms.

They can also offer guidance on pensions, inheritance tax, capital gains tax, and marriage allowance, as well as help with claiming child benefit and tax credits.

Customers can also receive support in claiming tax refunds and managing any tax-related debts.

Scottish businesses can also benefit from the service, with advice on VAT registration, corporation tax, and compliance issues.

This new service complements Advice Direct Scotland’s existing consumer support channels, including energyadvice.scot, consumeradvice.scot, and moneyadvice.scot.

The charity handles more than 900,000 customer contacts a year, providing free, impartial advice to everyone in Scotland, regardless of their circumstances.

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland, said:“We are delighted to be launching this new service, which will help people living in Scotland navigate the complexities of the UK tax system.

“Anyone who has ever filled in a self-assessment form will know how difficult the process can be, and trying to look up answers online can often be just as confusing.

“The launch of taxadvice.scot means that people now have the option of picking up the phone to a friendly adviser, without any charge.

“We are particularly keen to break down the barriers to accessing advice by helping those who might find it difficult to access HMRC’s digital services.

“Our message for anyone in Scotland confused by their tax obligations is that calling HMRC isn’t your only option. You can visit taxadvice.scot or call us on 0800 756 3381.”