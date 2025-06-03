From Edinburgh to empowerment: Gail Porter on resilience, real talk & rising above adversity

Having grown up in Edinburgh, Gail Porter has never shied away from speaking her truth—whether on national television or in front of packed auditoriums.

The former TV presenter turned mental health advocate has become one of the UK’s most recognisable voices for resilience, authenticity, and emotional wellbeing. From tackling alopecia with dignity to championing causes close to her heart, Gail’s journey is as inspiring as it is grounded.

In this exclusive conversation with Champions Speakers Agency, she opens up about overcoming adversity, the power of honest dialogue, and why she believes that facing your fears—however big or small—can change everything.

Q: As someone born and raised in Edinburgh, how has your personal journey shaped your approach to building resilience in the public eye?

Gail Porter: “My top tips would be, um, talking comes first—always talking. Because I have got alopecia, which is very visible, and I often get asked why I don't wear a wig. And it's because I don't want to wear a wig, and I'm comfortable the way I am. So I'm happy to talk about it, and I think people should say things that are upsetting them.

“Other tips I would give would be: just be confident and think about how good you are and what lovely things you've done in this world, or what nice things you can do. And give yourself a pat on the back and just think, yes, you've got this.

“And I would say also, never ever put yourself down. And if you are having a really terrible day, then people won't expect you to go to work if you're feeling under the weather or it's all getting too much to you. But again, it goes back to talking. That's why talking is number one. You can contact who you're working with or contact a friend that you might be meeting and just say, you know what, I'm struggling today.

“And, you know, with your conversation, you can maybe turn it around and you'll be out and you'll be fine. And you can get back on track again. Because every single one of us has a day that we're not really up for feeling wonderful and making everybody smile.

“And another tip I would say is, if you're feeling bad, feeling a little bit down, any sort of adversity that's getting to you—go for a walk. No matter if it's raining or snowing, pop on a jacket, try and get outside for a little bit of fresh air. I'm saying that from London, but if I was in Scotland, it’d be really lovely and really Scottish air. But just getting outside really is a very helpful thing to do.

“Because it's extremely simple for you to stay in bed, cover up, and just hope things will go away. Things won't go away. Get up, get out, smile at somebody. Just make yourself—make yourself get up and get out. Because it's too easy to stay in and feel sorry for yourself, and that's not going to make you any better.”

Q: You’ve spoken candidly about facing fears—whether it’s appearing on stage or abseiling down Brighton’s tallest building. Why do you think embracing fear is so crucial to personal growth?

Gail Porter: “Facing fears is a good thing. Because sometimes I get up on the stage to talk to a room of about a thousand people, and my tummy's doing somersaults. And I remember I spoke to a really well-known author and filmmaker recently, and I said, does this ever go away?

“I've been doing TV and talks and all that stuff since I was 25. I'm now 53 and I still get a funny tummy. And he went, that's the best thing, 'cause you're still scared of what you're doing and you're facing your fear. And if you weren't nervous, you wouldn't give it your best. And I was thinking, oh, that's good, that's amazing.

“So sometimes if people say to me—um, I work for a lot of charities, which I absolutely adore doing—but one of them said, would you like to abseil down the side of the i360 building, which is a building in Brighton, which is the tallest building we've got there I think. And I hate heights. And I thought, that's just the worst idea I've ever heard—and yes, I'll do it. And I did. And it was amazing.

“And I just thought, you know, if you make sure that everything's fine and secure... I got down to the bottom and I just felt fantastic. I thought, wow, that's one off the list. And it just gives you that extra confidence. Because it's very easy to say, oh, I don't like that so I'm not going to do it. Say, I don't like it, but I'll give it a bash.

“So at least if you give it a try, then yeah, you've done good. And if you complete it, you've done good as well. But trying is the best thing as well—so whatever makes you feel better.

“But yeah, being a little bit nervous, being a little bit frightened, facing those fears could do nothing but build your confidence.”

Q: You recently spoke at St Giles’ Cathedral on the power of kindness and connection. How have your life experiences influenced the way you connect with audiences as a speaker today?

Gail Porter: “One of my favourite things I do at the moment is doing talks—big businesses, small businesses. Charities are great obviously, I love doing my charity work.

“I was talking at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Wednesday, and it was about Interfaith. And I have got—you know, it was just really interesting to see all these people coming together, whatever they believed in. And it was all about kindness.

“So I learn—I learn something every single time I do a talk. But, yeah, I think that whether it's a huge crowd or a small crowd, I'll give it my all. And I make sure I know where I'm—you know, I know the concept behind the business I'm going to or the charity I'm working for.

“So, you know, I've read up on everything and I make sure I've got enough facts and figures about them that I can join in. And also I involve everybody in the conversation that I'm having. So, not the whole way through because we'd be there for hours, but at the end we all have a chat about how they're feeling, how I'm feeling, how things can change, how things can be better for them.

“So I just like to make sure that I try and sit in their shoes and try and figure out, you know, what would I be wanting to know or what would I be asking if I was working for this company?

“So, yeah, I just think it's all about interaction as well. I like speaking, and I like interacting.”

This exclusive interview with Gail Porter was conducted by Sophia Hayes.

