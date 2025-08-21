From heartfelt conversations to hard-hitting issues: Christine Jardine MP visits Murrayfield House Care Home
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP and chatting to her about what life is like at Murrayfield House, an integral part of the local Edinburgh community.
MP Christine Jardine was treated to a tour of the 96 bedded residential, nursing, and dementia care home, making stops at the home’s exciting facilities including the café, hair salon, nail bar, quiet room, sensory room, lounge, ensuite and premier bedrooms and gardens.
Fiona Truesdale, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Murrayfield House Care Home, commented: “Christine Jardine’s visit to Murrayfield House created a warm and engaging atmosphere, and our residents, their families, and colleagues appreciated the opportunity to discuss key issues such as social care funding, community engagement, and support for older people.
"We were encouraged by her genuine interest and are grateful for the opportunity to share our experiences and perspectives as we work together towards meaningful change.”
MP for Edinburgh West, Christine Jardine, said: “My visit to Murrayfield House Care Home was an absolute joy, the staff and residents were warm and welcoming, and I was especially delighted to meet Elizabeth Lindz, one of my constituents who at 101, is sharper than a tac on political affairs!
“It also brought home to me the challenges the sector faces since the changes to National Insurance increased their staffing costs.
“It is important to me to take time to discuss the most pressing issues with staff. We have to make sure that we press home to the government the need to rethink their jobs tax.”