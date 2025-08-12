From standstill to go: Livingston Village buses restored and routes improved with MP’s support

Gregor Poynton, Member of Parliament for the Livingston constituency, has today welcomed the announcement from Lothian Country regarding significant timetable changes that will improve public transport across the area.

Mr Poynton, a long-standing advocate for better transport links in Livingston and the surrounding communities, has been working closely with residents and campaigners to secure these improvements.

Following his support for the Livingston Village Bus Campaign Group, today marks a major victory: the 73 bus service will now be re-routed through Livingston Village and Elburn Park, terminating at Livingston Centre. This decision will restore bus services to Livingston Village for the first time in several years.

In addition, the timetable changes will deliver further benefits across the constituency:

X18 Service – Operating between Whitburn and Edinburgh via Broxburn, the route will now see additional Monday-to-Friday journeys between Bathgate and Edinburgh.

72 Service – Previously running from Kirkliston to Fauldhouse via Broxburn and Livingston, the route will now operate from Fauldhouse to Winchburgh, still via Broxburn and Livingston. The service will increase in frequency to every 40 minutes and will start earlier in the morning and run until late at night.

Mr Poynton has been actively raising these issues with Lothian Country through meetings and correspondence, as well as launching a public transport survey to gather feedback from constituents on where improvements are most urgently needed.

Speaking about the announcement, Mr Poynton said: “This is fantastic news for our villages and towns - especially the return of a bus service to Livingston Village.

“Our communities will now benefit from regular public transport, ending the postcode lottery and isolation that has affected so many residents.

“I warmly welcome these changes, but this is just the start. Some communities still lack a regular service, which is why my transport survey will remain open. I will continue to take your concerns directly to Lothian Buses and press for further improvements.

“I encourage everyone to take part in the survey - this is proof that we can make a difference when we work together.”

Residents can take part in Mr Poynton’s public transport survey here:

Full details of service changes from Sunday, September 7 are available on the Lothian Country website.