From the stage to the supply chain: Larbert man stars in new role as logistics expert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former cruise ship performer from Larbert has made a dramatic career shift from the stage to the supply chain as he shares his story of pursuing a new career in one of the UK’s most important sectors, logistics.

John is now a proud ambassador for Generation Logistics, a campaign raising awareness of careers in logistics – the sector that supports every area of the economy– and reveals how he was able to apply his performance skills to his new role.

After a decade of working in entertainment with global companies such as Princess Cruises, Kspark Entertainment, P&O Cruises Australia, and Imagine Theatre, 31-year-old John John from Larbert, Scotland, pivoted to logistics during the pandemic, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seeking a career for life that aligned with his own interests, John is now enjoying his successes at Dunfermline’s Amazon base as a General Manager’s Assistant. Encouraging other people to follow in his footsteps, John shares his journey into logistics, a sector that over 90% of the UK has never considered as a career path1.

John Aitken

When COVID-19 hit in 2022, John was on board the cruise ship Pacific Dawn, resulting in him being stranded at sea between Australia and the Philippines for 70 days. “During this time, I decided it was time for me to find a ‘land life’ back in Scotland so I could be close to my family and friends,” John reflected.

It was then that John spotted Amazon’s Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship (CMDA), for which he applied successfully. In his new role, John was able to use his transferrable skills from his entertainment days, including presentation, coordination, and creative problem-solving.

“My background in the arts has equipped me with a unique perspective on operational efficiency and team engagement,” said John. “It’s been exciting to apply these skills in a new industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His role with Amazon has since progressed to General Manager Assistant, where he initiates strategic initiatives to enhance internal and external engagement at the EDI4 site in Dunfermline, Fife.

In addition to his professional responsibilities, John is actively involved with Glamazon, Amazon's LGBTQIA+ employee resource group. With over 80 global chapters, Glamazon is open to employees within the LGBTQIA+ community and allies and aims to build a community, raise awareness, and provide resources to members. As the Regional Lead for Glamazon in Scotland, John helps facilitate events and support throughout the region, including workshops at the Dunfermline site to educate team members about pronoun inclusivity and identification.

"I would highly encourage anybody to get involved in the logistics industry,” states John when asked what advice he would give to young people finishing school this summer. “I was naively unaware of the breadth and scale that some roles can achieve within this field, but initiatives like the CMDA program allow those either starting out or undergoing a career change to fully absorb themselves in all areas.”

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, commends John’s journey: “John’s career journey highlights the immense value of transferable skills and adaptability in the logistics sector. His story serves as a great example of the extensive range of opportunities within this field. His successful transition from performing arts into logistics demonstrates the diverse skill sets that the sector embraces and caters for and the breadth of career opportunities available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those interested in discovering more about logistics careers, Generation Logistics offers resources and quizzes to help match skills with suitable roles. Explore further at Generation Logistics Find Your Future.