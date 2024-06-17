Fundraising Heroes Take on Challenge of a Lifetime at Scotland’s Biggest Charity Abseil

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sisters Take on Challenge in Memory of their Dad on Father’s Day

Yesterday(Sunday 16th June) hundreds of people from across the country took part in on of Scotland’s most iconic fundraising challenges – the Forth Bridge Abseil – including sisters Jackie Scott, Lynsey Threadgal and Wendy Robinson.

Over 500 fundraisers made their way to South Queensferry to take part in the ultimate abseiling experience from the Forth Bridge – Scotland’s Best Loved Landmark, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, raising much needed funds for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland and 35 other partner charities including the Age Concern, Capability Scotland, Scottish Autism and many more.

Participants took part in groups throughout the day, abseiling 165 feet from the bridge onto the sandy beach below, including the event's first ever wheelchair participant, 18-year-old Chloe Couture, who was raising funds for CHSS and the charity set up by her and her dad Stephan, the Ladybird Trust. Also taking part was 89-year-old author and mountaineer, Hamish Brown from Fife, who was taking part in the abseil ahead of celebrating his 90th birthday in August.

Jackie Scott, Lynsey Threadgall and Wendy Robinson took part in memory of their dad Neil Robinson

The event is run by Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, alongside event partners Network Rail and Balfour Beatty. The event has been running since 2003, returning last year after a break due to pandemic restrictions.

So far this year, the event has raised over £115,000 for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland, a fantastic amount that further enables the charity to support the 1 in 5 people across Scotland living with chest, heart and stroke conditions. Donations are still coming in following the event.

Sisters Jackie, Lynsey and Wendy from Melrose in the Scottish Borders took on the challenge in memory of their dad, Neil Robinson who died of a stroke in 2020 at the age of 71.

Daughter Lynsey, who also has congenital heart disease, said: “Dad had been a very active man up until his stroke and had a great sense of community.

“His love of dogs, his pride in his family and his eagerness to help his family and neighbours meant he was ‘weel-kent’ and valued.

“Following his stroke, he bravely battled on for another month, but on July 14th 2020 he passed away from complications.

“The devastation dad felt losing his independence was unimaginable and he suffered massively in that last month. His suffering was all-enduring and our family was left heartbroken.

“It was fantastic to take part in the Forth Bridge Abseil in memory of my dad. It was a unique experience and I'd recommend everyone to give it a go."

So far, the three sisters have raised over £1000 for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. To donate to their fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/page/neilkrobinson

Jayne Forbes, Assistant Director of Fundraising at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who took part in this iconic fundraising event for CHSS and other charities across Scotland.

“It is incredibly inspiring to watch people take on this challenge. You can see just how important it is for them to support charities that are close to their hearts – they are real fundraising heroes!”

Colin Hardie, Construction Superintendent at Balfour Beatty, said: “This long-running, iconic event has helped raise millions for charity and those living with chest, heart, and stroke conditions since its inception over 20 years ago.

“It was therefore a privilege to open the doors to the Forth Bridge once again, and welcome back the hundreds of people daring to take the leap for this important cause.”