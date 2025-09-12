Gay Dads Scotland celebrates 25 years of support and community

Gay Dads Scotland, a mutual support group for gay fathers, is proud to announce its 25th anniversary. The milestone marks a quarter-century of providing a safe, non-judgmental space for gay dads to share their unique experiences.

Founded in 2000, Gay Dads Scotland was created to meet the needs of gay fathers who often came from previous straight relationships. The group’s mission has remained steadfast: to foster a supportive community where members can discuss the highs and lows of parenting, navigating personal identity, and co-parenting. The group meets monthly in Edinburgh, offering a vital lifeline for many.

To celebrate this significant anniversary, the organisation will host a special event on Saturday October 11 for all current and former members. The celebration will feature guest speakers, including two past chairs who will reflect on the group's evolution and impact. There will also be a talk from the daughter of a current member, offering a powerful intergenerational perspective on the importance of the group.

"Our 25th anniversary is more than just a celebration; it's a testament to the strength and resilience of our community," said Ian, chair of Gay Dads Scotland. "Over the years, we've seen countless fathers find friendship, understanding, and empowerment within our group. This anniversary is an opportunity to honour our history and, most importantly, to reach out to other gay dads who might not know we exist. We want them to know they're not alone and that there is a place for them here."

The organisation hopes to use this occasion to raise awareness and encourage new members to join. Any gay father in Scotland seeking a supportive community is encouraged to get in touch.