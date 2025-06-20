Generosity shines: Edinburgh named one of UK's most charitable cities as 2025 JustGiving Awards seek nominees

Research by JustGiving has confirmed that Edinburgh is one of the UK’s most generous cities, with 27% of locals having fundraised in the past year or planning to do so by year-end. To celebrate this incredible community spirit, JustGiving is now calling on residents of Edinburgh to nominate themselves or someone they know for the 2025 JustGiving Awards, which will mark the platform’s 25th anniversary with a special twist this year.

27% of Edinburgh's residents have actively engaged in fundraising over the past year, or plan to do so by year-end, highlighting the city's robust spirit of giving.

To spotlight the incredible acts of kindness happening across the city, the UK’s leading fundraising platform is inviting Edinburgh locals to nominate either themselves, family members, or community members for the 2025 JustGiving Awards.

Maya Tohid, one of the young fundraisers who was recognised for her impressive work at last years awards.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, JustGiving has decided to mark this significant milestone by giving its annual awards a special makeover for 2025, providing unique, memorable experiences for the winners as a thank you for their incredible generosity.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said: “For 25 years JustGiving has helped people across the world raise over £7 billion for the causes close to their hearts.

“We are thrilled that the JustGiving Awards is back again this year, celebrating and recognising the amazing people that inspire all of us to make the world a better place.”

The nominations for the 2025 JustGiving Awards are now open and its judging panel is seeking inspiring individuals who have raised money for charity or a personal cause via JustGiving within the last 18 months.

Angel Mums, one of last years winners. A photo of them having completed the Earth, Wind, Fire challenge for their fundraiser.

Nominations will close on July 6th, and shortlisted finalists will be announced for a public vote on August 11th.

Pascale added: “Knowing Edinburgh's incredible generosity from our recent research, we truly hope residents apply for recognition. With 8 in 10 people in the city already doing amazing things for causes they care about, it's time their selfless efforts were rewarded.”

To nominate a JustGiving fundraiser who has inspired you, visit: https://page.justgiving.com/justgiving-awards-nominations

To see how Edinburgh compares to other areas and explore the causes that matter most to local communities, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/about/25-years-of-giving