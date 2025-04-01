Giant rat discovered beneath Edinburgh’s Royal Mile
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hidden away for centuries in the underground streets, the sheer scale of the ‘Royal Rodent’, as it has already been nicknamed, has left experts baffled. Biologists have yet to determine how a creature of this size remained undetected in the popular tourist attraction for so long, while pest control has politely declined to intervene.
Theories are already circulating about what could have led to such an unusual find. Edinburgh’s historic underground streets were once home to cramped and unsanitary living conditions, which contributed to the city’s worst outbreak of the plague. Residents lived in close quarters, sharing basic facilities and throwing waste onto the streets with a shout of "Gardyloo!" A practice like that may have made the Close an ideal hiding place for something much larger than expected.
Despite the discovery, tours at The Real Mary King’s Close are continuing to run as normal, though guests may wish to watch their step.
Paul Nixon, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said: "For years, we’ve been dedicated to uncovering Edinburgh’s hidden history, but this discovery has taken things to a whole new level. While we’ve always known that life in the Close could be a little cramped, we never expected to find a resident quite this large. One thing’s for sure; this is one resident we’re not too eager for guests to meet on the tour...”
For more information, please visit: www.realmarykingsclose.com