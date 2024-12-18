Girlguiding Brownies raise over £1,500 for charity

Girlguiding Scotland members from Edinburgh have raised over £1,500 for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Girls from across the 202 and 202B City of Edinburgh Brownie units were each handed an empty Smartie tube in August and challenged to fill them with coins over a two-month period.

The task was in aid of raising money for Cash for Kids Edinburgh, The Lothians, Fife and Falkirk as part of the units’ Charities badge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brownies were tasked with raising the money by helping others in the community and carrying out acts of kindness, including helping round the house, cleaning the car and helping their neighbours.

202 and 202B City of Edinburgh Brownie units with gifts collected for Cash for Kids Edinburgh, The Lothians, Fife and Falkirk.

Some of the girls also donated their tooth fairy money, as well as money given to them for their birthday.

After the project, the Brownies visited B&M in the Maybury area of Edinburgh to spend the money they had raised on items that would be donated to the charity.

The Blackhall community also mucked in to help, with children from the local nursery and their families adding to the collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine trolley loads of gifts for children were dropped off to the charity.

In total, the amount raised was £1,636.51. The Maybury B&M then donated an additional 10%, meaning the Brownies raised (and spent) more than £2,200.

Unit leader Nicole Harland said: “I’m so proud of my girls. They got so involved with this challenge that I set them.

“They were thinking of others the whole time and helping a fantastic charity. Now so many children that would have woken up to nothing now will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you to the hard work the girls put in. We have decided we are going to do fundraising for Mission Christmas every year now knowing the positive impact it makes.”

Unit 202 Brownie member Rosalyn, aged 8, said: “I donated some of my birthday money and made sure I kept my room tidy.

“I feel really happy that I have been able to help make sure that other children will also get presents this Christmas.”

Amelia, aged 9, from the 202B unit said that it was “magical” seeing all the presents they had collected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We raised money by doing household chores and then we went to B&M to buy some gifts for less fortunate children.

“Then we went to Mission Christmas HQ. It felt so magical seeing all the gifts knowing that so many children will wake up in the morning with a full stocking.

“Nicole, our Brownie leader, is so amazing and is inspiring us to do good deeds and to have a positive impact on others.”

202B Brownie Eilidh, aged 9, added: “Fundraising is fun! It was amazing buying the gifts and dropping them off to Mission Christmas.”