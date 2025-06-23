Girlguiding Scotland volunteers from across Edinburgh attend celebration evemt

Girlguiding Scotland volunteers from Edinburgh were invited along to a celebratory event held to recognise their commitment to guiding.

Nominees turned out from right across Scotland to attend the Girlguiding Scotland Celebrates event in Edinburgh. Attendees were nominated across three categories; supporter, changemaker and role model.

The prestigious event took place on Saturday, June 14 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh and honoured Girlguiding Scotland volunteers who were nominated for their contribution to guiding.

The unforgettable event seen attendees enjoy a special afternoon tea with a musical accompaniment at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa, as well as hear from Girlguiding UK’s deputy chief guide and adventurer, Sally Kettle.

Girlguiding Scotland volunteers at Girlguiding Scotland Celebrates event held at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh on 14 June.

Carol Milne, a volunteer for Edinburgh county, said: "It was lovely to be invited to Girlguiding Scotland Celebrates and receive recognition and thanks.

“The commissioner role can be challenging so this acknowledgement was much appreciated.

“It was a very pleasant afternoon in good company. The afternoon tea was delicious.”

Denise Spence, chief executive of Girlguiding Scotland, said: “The Girlguiding Scotland Celebrates event was a special way for us to say thank you to our brilliant volunteers and show our appreciation for their dedication, passion and positivity.

“Our organisation is powered by volunteers and without them, Girlguiding Scotland would not be able to continue to provide lifechanging experiences and opportunities to our almost 40,000 young members.”