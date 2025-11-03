Glencourse Care Home Opens Its Doors with a Heartwarming Welcome to the Community

Home Manager Leigh Young welcomes intergenerational sessions with Scots Corner Nursery

Glencourse Care Home is preparing to welcome its first residents this week, marking a proud and exciting milestone in its journey to provide exceptional care in a warm, community-focused setting.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Home Manager Leigh Young and the dedicated Glencourse team hosted a vibrant coffee morning that brought together nearly 100 guests from the local area. The event was a true celebration of community spirit, with attendees ranging from long-time Penicuik residents to curious newcomers. Among them was the youngest guest, little Daisy, just four weeks old, symbolising the beginning of a beautiful intergenerational journey.

One of the highlights of the event was the launch of a new partnership with Scots Corner Nursery. This collaboration will bring together the youngest and oldest members of the community through shared activities, fostering meaningful connections and mutual learning.

Guests were treated to a stunning spread of homemade cakes and pastries, lovingly prepared by Glencourse’s talented chefs. With tea, coffee, and conversation flowing freely, the morning was a joyful celebration of care, connection, and community.

Through the generations - Baby Daisy at 4 weeks old.

Home Manager Leigh Young comments, “The opening of Glencorse marks a really special milestone for all of us. Our vision is to create more than just a care home, we want Glencorse to be a true hub of the community, where residents, families, and neighbours feel welcome and connected. We’re especially excited about our partnership with Scots Corner Nursery, which will bring generations together to share stories, laughter, and learning. It’s a wonderful reflection of the community spirit we hope to nurture here every day.”

As Glencourse Care Home begins its journey, the warmth and enthusiasm shown by the community promises a bright and inclusive future for all who walk through its doors.

For more information on Glencorse Care Home, please phone 01968 620446 or visit www.glencorsecare.co.uk