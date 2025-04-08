Granton Station transformed into a dynamic creative hub for Edinburgh’s artists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wasps is delighted to announce high-quality artist studios at Granton Station, offering a unique and inspiring home for creatives within Edinburgh’s dynamic Granton Waterfront regeneration. This transformation responds to growing demand from a diverse range of artistic practices seeking dedicated studio space in the city.

Set within the ambitious £1.3 billion redevelopment of Granton Waterfront - one of Scotland’s most significant regeneration initiatives - this landmark project is designed to foster a vibrant and sustainable coastal community. The initiative invests in cultural, residential, and green spaces, shaping Granton into a thriving hub of creativity and connection.

The historic B-listed former station has been thoughtfully restored, honouring its rich industrial heritage while reimagining it as a state-of-the-art creative space. The facility boasts modern upgrades, including accessible amenities, high-performance insulation, and energy-efficient air source heat pumps. With an EPC Energy Rating of A - the highest sustainability grade - Granton Station sets a new standard for environmentally responsible creative spaces.

By providing artist studios, Wasps is ensuring that Granton Station remains a vital centre for artistic and cultural growth, supporting the area’s creative economy. In addition to studios, we offer office and fixed desk spaces for those working in the creative industries, fostering a collaborative and inspiring community.

“We are delighted to welcome artists and makers into this beautifully revitalised space,” said Chris Cowie, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Wasps. “Granton Station is not just a place to work—it’s a place to connect, create, and contribute to the cultural vibrancy of Edinburgh.”

Council Leader Jane Meagher added: “Bringing the former Granton Station building back to life through careful restoration marked a major milestone in our £1.3bn regeneration of the wider Granton Waterfront area. One of our key aims is to create a cultural quarter as part of the creation of a sustainable coastal town in north Edinburgh and this project has been successful in helping to preserve the area’s heritage. The introduction of artist studios is a great use of the building and I’m looking forward to seeing it evolve into a truly creative space to support this vibrant sector in Edinburgh.”

For availability and viewings, please contact us at [email protected] or call 0141 553 5896.