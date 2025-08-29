Gregor Poynton MP and Council Leader meet Linburn residents after veterans’ site sale announcement

Residents of the Linburn housing development in Wilkieston, originally built to provide homes and specialist support for veterans, are facing an uncertain future after Sight Scotland Veterans announced plans to sell the site.

Local MP Gregor Poynton and West Lothian Council Leader Cllr Lawrence Fitzpatrick met with residents this week to hear their concerns, following growing anxiety about the impact of the decision on those who had moved to Linburn in good faith and were told they would have a home for life.

Mr Poynton has already written to the UK and Scottish Government Veterans’ Ministers calling for urgent action, and pledged to continue supporting residents by exploring every option with West Lothian Council, other local authorities, social landlords and veterans’ charities across Scotland.

Commenting following the meeting, Gregor Poynton MP said: “It was moving to hear how the news of Sight Scotland Veterans’ sale of the site was impacting on people who had moved to Linburn in good faith and were told that they would have a home for life, a promise that has now been stripped away from them.

Gregor Poynton MP heard concerns from residents at a public meeting at the Linburn Centre Community Hall

“The uncertainty and stress placed on residents, many of whom are carers, have health issues or are disabled themselves, is deeply regrettable and I reaffirmed my commitment to standing with them and supporting them through what is an incredibly difficult transition.

“Those who rely on the veterans’ support available at the Linburn Centre will never be able to find somewhere as close and convenient, and that is clearly a disservice to our veterans who have served our country with pride and distinction.

"Where they may have been let down, I hope to be able to step in with colleagues from the Council and elsewhere to ensure they can continue to access appropriate veterans’ support in secure, affordable accommodation for the rest of their lives.

“Working with Cllr Lawrence Fitzpatrick and West Lothian Council, we are doing everything we can to ensure residents get the support they need, whether it’s benefits advice, practical help with forms and applications, or housing options guidance for those who want to stay locally or move to suitable alternative accommodation.”

Gregor Poynton MP and West Lothian Council Leader Cllr Lawrence Fitzpatrick meeting with Linburn residents.

Mr Poynton also confirmed that his office will be offering casework support to affected residents, and that he is working with West Lothian Council to arrange a further advice session at the Linburn Centre Community Hall. This will bring together the Council’s Housing Options Team and the West Lothian Advice Shop to provide direct assistance to those seeking advice and support.