Gregor Poynton MP backs green hydrogen investment with visit to Selms Muir project site

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, visited the proposed site of the Selms Muir Green Hydrogen Project near Livingston to show his continued support for the landmark clean energy development.

Accompanied by representatives from Hygen and European Energy, the joint venture behind the project, Mr Poynton was briefed on plans for a 20-megawatt green hydrogen electrolyser co-located with the already consented Selms Muir Solar Farm.

The innovative development, shortlisted in the UK Government’s Second Hydrogen Allocation Round (HAR2), would produce up to six tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen a day and play a key role in decarbonising transport and construction across West Lothian and Central Scotland.

Speaking after the site visit, Mr Poynton said:

Gregor Poynton MP visiting the Selms Muir site in the Livingston constituency

“This is exactly the kind of ambitious, job-creating green infrastructure West Lothian and the Livingston constituency needs. The Selms Muir project has the potential to power our buses and construction sites, drive us towards clean energy by 2030, and create skilled local employment in the process.

“I’m pleased to be backing this project in Westminster and in the constituency and will keep pressing Ministers to ensure hydrogen funding decisions are made on time so that this vital development can move forward.”

The project team confirmed that work is progressing with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) on final due diligence, and that discussions with potential offtakers including Lothian Buses, JCB and Wrightbus are already under way.

By pairing on-site solar power with hydrogen production, Selms Muir aims to demonstrate how locally generated renewable electricity can support the decarbonisation of sectors that are traditionally hard to electrify.

The Selms Muir site has consent for the solar farm and is awaiting confirmation of HAR2 funding for the hydrogen site from the UK Government

The development could reach Final Investment Decision shortly after a successful HAR2 outcome and be operational within two years. The project also aligns with the UK Government’s 10GW hydrogen target and the Scottish Government’s net zero commitments.

Mark Evans, European Energy Vice-President for UK & Ireland, said:

“We were delighted to welcome Mr Poynton to the Selms Muir site last week, to outline how our proposed 20MW green hydrogen project can complement the consented Selms Muir Solar Farm to drive the decarbonisation of key sectors in West Lothian and Central Scotland.

“Having been shortlisted for HAR2 funding earlier this year, we are now working with DESNZ on the next phase of the process, and we look forward to continued engagement with local people and industries as the project progresses”.

Gregor Poynton MP met with representatives from Hygen and European Energy who are jointly working on the project.

Kevin Selleslags, Hygen CEO, said it was good to get support from Gregor Poynton MP.

“The Selms Muir project is a key part of a long-awaited, nationwide hydrogen supply network and the visit from Gregor recognises the importance both of this scheme and of the role hydrogen will play in our journey to net zero,” he said.

“This project is unique in its ambition. It will enable deployment of the UK’s first fully zero-carbon municipal bus fleet, while simultaneously enabling the business case for the delivery of a fully-consented renewable energy project.”

Mr Poynton has previously written to Minister of State for Industry Sarah Jones MP to advocate for the project, and has committed to further pressing DESNZ on timeline commitments and support for transport-sector hydrogen in the forthcoming UK Hydrogen Strategy refresh.