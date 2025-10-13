Gregor Poynton MP Backs Halloween Costume Appeal to Support Local Families

Livingston constituency MP, Gregor Poynton, has backed The School Bank West Lothian’s annual Halloween Costume Appeal, donated new costumes and ‘trick or treat’ bags at the charity’s Broxburn drop-off point.

The initiative collects new, once-used and good quality pre-owned Halloween outfits and redistributes them to local schools and community groups, ensuring that every child can join in the fun of dressing up, taking part in school events, and going guising with their friends.

Over the years, the appeal has helped hundreds of local families and made sure no child feels left out because of cost or circumstance.

Speaking after the visit, Gregor Poynton MP said:

“Every year, The School Bank West Lothian does incredible work supporting local families and helping children feel included.

"Their Halloween costume appeal means every child can join in the fun, take part in school activities, and go guising just like their friends.

"Thank you to everyone who’s donated this year, your generosity really makes a difference to children and families right across West Lothian.”

The School Bank West Lothian promotes inclusion by recycling and redistributing pre-loved clothing and essentials to children and families in need. Their Halloween campaign has become a much-loved local tradition, supported by schools, businesses, and community groups across the area.

Anyone wishing to donate a costume can find their nearest drop-off point by visiting https://schoolbank-westlothian.org/drop-off-points/.