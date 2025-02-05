Gregor Poynton MP backs Labour Government's action to support women in the workplace

Gregor Poynton, MP for Livingston, has welcomed the Labour Government’s action to strengthen protections for pregnant women and new mothers, as part of efforts to tackle workplace inequality and reduce the gender pay gap.

The Labour Government is already doing more to strengthen women’s rights at work and close the Gender Pay Gap than the Tories did in 14 years.

Progress on closing the gap was far too slow under the Conservatives—especially in the last Parliament—while their leader has described maternity pay as “excessive” and called the minimum wage harmful.

In contrast, Labour is taking action to end the Gender Pay Gap by supporting more women into work, strengthening employment rights, and ensuring work pays. The UK Labour Government is also reforming childcare and forcing large employers to take the steps needed to close their Gender Pay Gaps.

Speaking during Women and Equalities Questions in the House of Commons, Gregor Poynton MP said: “Does my honourable friend agree with me that while the Conservatives think that maternity pay has gone too far and the childcare roll out is a mistake, it is this UK Labour government that's supporting women right across the Livingston constituency and across the country, with bringing in better protections for pregnant women and mums on maternity leave?”

In response, Anneliese Dodds, Minister for Women and Equalities, reaffirmed the Labour Government’s commitment to supporting working women, saying:

“Yes, this government knows that supporting hard-working parents is fundamental for economic growth. Our enhanced dismissal protections for pregnant women and new mums will make it clear to women that the law is on their side. That’s the right thing for women and it’s the right thing for our economy.”

Commenting after the exchange, Mr Poynton said: “This Labour is delivering for women across the Livingston constituency and beyond, ensuring that new mums and pregnant women have stronger protections at work.

“My Labour colleagues and I are working to end the Gender Pay Gap by supporting more women into work, strengthening employment rights and ensuring that work pays.

“This is part of the change we promised and that we are now delivering on in Government.”