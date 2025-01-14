Gregor Poynton MP backs West Calder’s Five Sisters Zoo for prestigious wildlife award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston Constituency, has given his backing for West Calder’s Five Sisters Zoo (FSZ) as they contend for the Great British Wildlife Restoration Award.

The prestigious award, voted on by MPs and Peers, will be presented at a special parliamentary reception in Speaker’s House in Westminster on January 21, 2025.

During a recent visit to the zoo in West Calder, Mr Poynton met with Veselina Alvas, Head Keeper, and Gary Curran, Head of Carnivores and Site Management, to discuss FSZ’s vital role in conservation and community engagement.

The visit highlighted the zoo’s groundbreaking Eurasian Beaver Translocation Project, a pioneering effort to restore this native species to habitats across the UK.

Gregor Poynton MP with the Head Game Keeper at Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder.

Commenting after the visit, Gregor Poynton MP said “The Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder is doing remarkable work, not only for wildlife conservation but also for our local community and economy. Their dedication to translocating Eurasian beavers, a species essential for ecosystem health, is an inspiring example of what can be achieved through collaboration and innovation.

“It’s brilliant to have this work taking place in the Livingston constituency and I’m pleased to be able to support their work and will continue to champion their efforts in Parliament. “I wish Five Sisters Zoo all the very best of luck in the upcoming awards.”

Since 2019, FSZ, in partnership with the Beaver Trust and NatureScot, has translocated over 200 beavers from conflict zones to safe release sites across England, Wales, and Scotland.

These efforts enhance genetic diversity and promote rewilding, ensuring healthier ecosystems for future generations. FSZ’s conservation plays a key role in supporting tourism and environmental development across the Livingston constituency.

Gregor Poynton MP has encouraged colleagues to support FSZ’s award bid and will be attending the awards ceremony in the Speaker’s House next week to support FCZ.