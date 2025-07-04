Gregor Poynton MP backs West Lothian businesses this Independent Traders Day

The annual Independent Traders Day, taking place this weekend (Saturday 5 July), celebrates the huge contribution of local, independent businesses to our economy and communities.

Dewar’s, a family-run butchers in Union Square, has quickly become a West Calder institution and there are plans to expand with the opening of another shop in East Calder over the summer.

Gregor’s visit aimed to shine a light on the vital role businesses like Dewar’s play in creating local jobs, supporting community life, and keeping money in the local economy.

Speaking during the visit, Gregor Poynton MP said: “Independent businesses are the beating heart of our towns and villages – and there’s no better example than Dewar’s here in West Calder. They’ve supported local jobs and served the community with pride for years.

“Independent Traders Day is about recognising the value of brilliant local businesses like this – and making sure they get the support they need to thrive.

“Whether it’s the Shop Front Improvement Grant from West Lothian Council, or Labour’s plans to boost business and grow the economy, I’ll keep standing up for small business – and I hope local people will do the same by shopping local this weekend.”

West Lothian Council – led by Labour – is supporting Independent Traders Day with a range of initiatives, including grants of up to £750 to help improve shop fronts. The council also provides wider economic development support to local businesses.

Gregor’s visit comes as part of a wider campaign to back small businesses across the Livingston constituency and ensure the high street remains at the heart of community life.

Gregor Poynton MP with Davy Dewar of Dewar Family Butcher's discussing their expansion plans.

Gregor Poynton MP and Davy Dewar at the Union Square shop in West Calder.

Gregor Poynton MP visiting Dewar's Family Butcher in West Calder on Independent Traders Day.