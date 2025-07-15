Gregor Poynton MP calls for action to secure future of Military Museum Scotland

The visit coincided with Armed Forces Week, with Mr Poynton having the opportunity to meet veterans, volunteers and members of the armed forces community, as well as the museum’s founder and manager, Ian Inglis.

The museum began life as a mobile exhibition, taking history and stories into schools across the country. It has since grown into a permanent home for local military heritage, playing a much bigger role than just displaying artefacts. It runs school visits, welcomes care home residents and dementia patients, and hosts a thriving Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club that brings people together and tackles isolation.

Speaking after his visit, Gregor Poynton MP said:

“Meeting veterans here, surrounded by the history they helped shape, was incredibly moving. Ian and his team have built something truly special — a place that doesn’t just preserve history but actively improves lives in our community.

“It’s worrying that the museum now faces having to leave its current site by the end of the year. I’ll do all I can to support the museum, its volunteers and the local community to find a new, secure home so they can keep doing what they do best.

“That’s why I’ve written not only to the Chief Executive of West Lothian Council requesting an urgent meeting, but also to the Minister for Veterans in the Scottish Government, urging them to get behind this vital community asset and support its relocation. This museum delivers real social value and touches countless lives — it deserves meaningful backing at every level.”

The museum must leave its current site at Linburn due to estate-related issues. This puts at risk not just the museum’s collection but also the important services it offers to veterans, their families and the wider community.

Military Museum Scotland has now launched a public fundraising appeal to help secure a new permanent home. The campaign is already attracting strong support from individuals, businesses and community groups, including a generous donation from iconic Scottish brand Tunnock’s.

Gregor Poynton MP added:

“I want to thank everyone who’s already rallied round the museum, including the team at Tunnock’s for their fantastic contribution. I’m calling on anyone who’s able to help — whether that’s donating, sharing the appeal, or offering practical support — to get involved.

“And I’m urging the Scottish Government to step up too. This museum delivers real social value, supports our veterans and combats loneliness and isolation. It’s exactly the sort of project that deserves public funding and Government backing.”

Ian Inglis, Founder and Manager of Military Museum Scotland, reflected on the journey so far and the challenges ahead:

“When I first set out to create this museum, I was told there was no need for another military museum, that others had tried and failed, and that we wouldn’t last six months. Well, here we are, nearly ten years on, with nine major awards under our belt and countless lives touched through our work.

“West Lothian is our home. We serve not just veterans, but the wider community. Our volunteers – many of whom are veterans themselves – rely on this place as a lifeline. For many of them, Military Museum Scotland is more than a museum — it’s a sanctuary.

“We urgently need help to secure a new permanent location, one that allows us to continue this vital work and ensure our veterans have a place they can continue to call home.”

Military Museum Scotland is now actively seeking assistance — from local authorities, community leaders, businesses and charitable organisations — to continue its mission and protect this irreplaceable piece of living history.

Donations to the appeal can be made via the museum’s website and social media pages.

1 . Contributed Gregor Poynton MP at the Military Museum Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Gregor Poynton MP at the Military Museum Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Gregor Poynton MP at the Military Museum Photo: Submitted Photo Sales