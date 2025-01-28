Gregor Poynton MP calls on Angela Constance MSP to oppose Scottish Government’s Mid Calder planning decision
Writing to Angela Constance MSP, Mr Poynton has urged his Scottish Parliament counterpart to publicly oppose the development and press the Scottish Government to revise planning legislation to safeguard local decision-making and environmental priorities.
West Lothian Council rejected the proposal based on ten breaches of planning policy, supported by objections from 50 individuals and two community councils. Despite this, the Reporter recommended approval, overruling the Council and community opposition.
Commenting, Gregor Poynton MP said: “This decision disregards local democracy and the environmental importance of this cherished countryside. West Lothian Council has already allocated sites for 17,000 homes, far exceeding its statutory requirements. It’s unjustifiable to allow development on this site, which is critical habitat for red-listed species like skylarks, lapwings, and otters.”
Continuing, Mr Poynton highlighted the unsustainable strain the development would place on local health services: “The Reporter’s claim that East Calder Health Centre can accommodate these additional homes is entirely out of touch. The centre was designed for 7,000 patients but is already serving nearly 20,000.
"With no funding from the Scottish Government for a new facility, this decision is reckless and will further burden our overstretched NHS locally.“This case exemplifies the need for urgent changes to Scotland’s planning system to protect local democracy. It’s unacceptable that council decisions—based on the needs and wishes of our communities—can be so easily overturned.
“I’m calling on Angela Constance to stand with our constituents, oppose this decision, and demand legislative reform to ensure that local priorities cannot be ignored by government-appointed reporters.
“Our constituents deserve to know that their representatives are united in defending their interests. I will continue working with the Council and local communities to push back against this decision and protect the interests of everyone across the Livingston constituency.”