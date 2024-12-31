Gregor Poynton MP congratulates Livingston constituency residents in New Year’s Honours List

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston Constituency, has written to two local residents who have been recognised in the 2024 New Year’s Honours List to congratulate them for their outstanding contributions.

Sandra Margaret Hardacre, from Livingston, has been honoured for her voluntary service to athletics in Scotland. Her dedication and commitment have made a lasting difference, encouraging people of all ages to get involved in the sport.

Nathan Andrew MacQueen, from West Calder, has been recognised for his services to archery. As a leading figure in the sport, Nathan’s achievements and advocacy have raised the profile of archery, inspiring others across West Lothian and beyond.

Speaking about their recognition, Mr Poynton said: “I am delighted to see Sandra and Nathan recognised in the New Year’s Honours. Sandra’s voluntary work in athletics and Nathan’s success in archery reflect the extraordinary dedication and talent within our community.

Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston Constituency

“Their contributions have brought pride to the Livingston constituency and inspired others to follow their passions and make a difference. I have written to both Sandra and Nathan personally to congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition, and I wish them every success in the future.

“These honours are a reminder of the incredible people we have in our community, from those supporting grassroots sports to world-class athletes. It’s a privilege to celebrate their achievements.”