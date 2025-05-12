Gregor Poynton MP hosts coffee morning in call for government to fix Europe’s worst paternity leave.

Gregor Poynton, MP for Livingston constituency, has hosted a coffee morning to support the nationwide campaign The Dad Shift, which works with MPs to advocate for increased Statutory Paternity Leave in Government and better support for fathers in their constituencies.

During the coffee morning, which was supported by local catering from Dewar Family Butchers in West Calder, Gregor highlighted the inadequacy of the UK's statutory paternity leave by hanging baby grows spelling “two weeks isn’t enough” at the constituency office at Craigsfarm Community Hub.

He is joined by over 100 others nationwide, including 15 other MPs, who will be hanging the baby grows at more than 100 locations across the country.

The stunt aims to draw attention to new research showing 45% of UK fathers experience multiple symptoms of depression or anxiety after having a baby, with 82% calling better paternity leave the government’s top priority.

Gregor Poynton MP and David Dewar from Dewar Family Butchers at The Dad Shift Coffee Morning

Alex Lloyd Hunter, co-founder of The Dad Shift, said about the campaign: “The UK’s rubbish paternity leave is trashing dads’ mental health. Fathers are being forced back to work before they're ready and when they’re needed most.

"These men are caught between the stress of keeping their families afloat financially, trying to be there for their partners and new babies, and the demand to perform at work as if nothing has changed. They have little choice but to suffer in silence and try to soldier on, even if it breaks them.”