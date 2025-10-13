GREGOR POYNTON MP JOINS YOUNG PEOPLE AT THE VENNIE FOR NEW YOUTH PODCAST SERIES
The project, led by young people in Knightsridge, gives them a platform to share their views on the issues that matter most to them, starting with education.
During the relaxed, youth-led recording, Gregor discussed his own experiences of school and listened to the perspectives of local young people, who spoke about both the challenges and opportunities they see in today’s education system.
The “Make Your Message Matter” podcast is due to launch later this month on The Vennie’s new online platform.
Speaking after the visit, Gregor Poynton MP said:
“It was brilliant to spend time with such a thoughtful and engaged group of young people at The Vennie. They asked great questions and spoke with real honesty about their experiences. Initiatives like this are a fantastic way to make sure young voices are heard in West Lothian and I’m really looking forward to hearing the finished podcast.”
The visit concluded with Gregor signing The Vennie’s Wall of Fame, where all podcast guests leave their mark.