GREGOR POYNTON MP JOINS YOUNG PEOPLE AT THE VENNIE FOR NEW YOUTH PODCAST SERIES

By John Erskine
Contributor
Published 13th Oct 2025, 16:05 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 14:44 BST
Gregor Poynton MP at The Vennie Youth Club in Knightsridge, Livingston.placeholder image
Gregor Poynton MP at The Vennie Youth Club in Knightsridge, Livingston.
Livingston constituency MP Gregor Poynton has become the first local politician to take part in The Vennie Youth Club’s brand-new “Make Your Message Matter” podcast series.

The project, led by young people in Knightsridge, gives them a platform to share their views on the issues that matter most to them, starting with education.

Most Popular

During the relaxed, youth-led recording, Gregor discussed his own experiences of school and listened to the perspectives of local young people, who spoke about both the challenges and opportunities they see in today’s education system.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The “Make Your Message Matter” podcast is due to launch later this month on The Vennie’s new online platform.

Gregor Poynton MP met with young people at The Vennie Youth Club in Knightsridge, Livingston, following the recording of the new “Make Your Message Matter” podcast.placeholder image
Gregor Poynton MP met with young people at The Vennie Youth Club in Knightsridge, Livingston, following the recording of the new “Make Your Message Matter” podcast.

Speaking after the visit, Gregor Poynton MP said:

“It was brilliant to spend time with such a thoughtful and engaged group of young people at The Vennie. They asked great questions and spoke with real honesty about their experiences. Initiatives like this are a fantastic way to make sure young voices are heard in West Lothian and I’m really looking forward to hearing the finished podcast.”

The visit concluded with Gregor signing The Vennie’s Wall of Fame, where all podcast guests leave their mark.

Related topics:PeopleLivingstonWest Lothian
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice