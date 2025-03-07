Gregor Poynton MP: Let’s not forget the loss and sacrifices caused by Covid-19.

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston Constituency says it is vital the country doesn’t forget the impact of the Global Pandemic.

2025 marks five years since the outbreak of Covid-19, and Sunday will see the country join together for the annual Day of Reflection. It is a day designed to remember those lost to the virus but also to pay tribute to the work of health and social care staff, frontline workers and researchers in keeping the country safe and combating the outbreak.

Poynton joined civic leaders, council workers and Union representatives at a memorial service in Livingston on Friday (7/2/25) to acknowledge those who were lost locally and those who worked so hard to help the community. He also took time to visit the National Covid Memorial Wall opposite the Houses of Parliament earlier this week to pay his respects to those lost to Covid-19 nationally.

Commenting Poynton said: "I think it can sometimes be easy to get caught up in the here and now, and forget what has happened in the past, but it is really important that we don’t lose sight of the scale and impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic. It was an unprecedented event and it took a heavy toll on everyone across the globe. We all had to make sacrifices, and many people lost loved ones and it is vital we don’t forget those moments and those people. Their memories can’t be allowed to be swept aside and they can’t just be additions to the statistics left behind by that horrible virus. Those people were mums and dads, sons and daughters and so much to so many. We should pause to reflect on their lives.

Sunday shouldn’t just be about loss though, it should also be about acknowledging and celebrating the hard work and dedication of those on the frontline during the pandemic; the doctors and nurses who went above and beyond to look after those who were sick, those who put their own health at risk to help others.”