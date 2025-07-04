Gregor Poynton MP marks first year representing Livingston with community engagements

Friday 4th July marks one year since the 2024 UK General Election and Gregor Poynton’s election as Scottish Labour’s MP for the Livingston constituency.

Elected with 18,324 votes (40.9% of the vote) and a swing of +18.9% to Labour, Mr Poynton will mark his first year in Parliament with a day of community-focused activity across West Lothian – including street surgeries with Labour members and a special “Ask Me Anything” public advice surgery from his Craigshill constituency office.

The event – taking place in person and online between 4–6pm – will offer constituents a chance to raise questions on any topic, from local issues to UK-wide policy.

Gregor Poynton MP campaigning with activists in the Livingston constituency.

To coincide with the anniversary, Mr Poynton is also launching a short social media video reflecting on his first year in office, highlighting his team’s support for over 3,500 constituents and his ongoing campaigns for a new East Calder Medical Centre, improved local bus services, and investment in West Lothian’s infrastructure and public services.

Reflecting on his first year, Mr Poynton said: “In just one year, I’ve helped over 3,500 constituents, secured action on antisocial behaviour and fly-tipping, overturned unfair parking charges, and driven forward campaigns for a new East Calder Medical Centre, better bus services, and greater investment across West Lothian – and this is only just the beginning.”

Since entering Parliament, Mr Poynton has been elected to the influential Business and Trade Select Committee and now chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Online Child Safety.

He has used his platform in Parliament to raise issues affecting Livingston and the wider region, and to support the delivery of Labour’s national agenda to grow the economy, raise living standards, and invest in public services.

Gregor Poynton MP with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour Leader, Anas Sarwar.

In a message to constituents, Mr Poynton said: “It’s been the greatest privilege of my life to represent the Livingston constituency – and I haven’t wasted a single day in getting to work.

“From helping people with housing, benefits, antisocial behaviour, education issues and more, to fighting for investment in our NHS, transport, and town centres – I’ve worked flat-out to deliver the change we promised.

“This UK Labour government is already getting on with fixing the broken systems left behind by the Tories – and here in Livingston, I’ll keep rolling up my sleeves and making sure we’re not left behind."