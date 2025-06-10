Gregor Poynton MP revisits Scottish Co-operative Discovery Centre

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston Constituency, returned to the site on Friday, marking a key milestone in the project’s progress. Just ten months after his initial visit during the early stages of construction, the transformation is already having a meaningful impact.

The project, led by the West Calder and Harburn Community Development Trust, is spearheaded by Manager Matt Pearce and a dedicated team committed to showcasing and educating communities on our co-operative heritage.

Once complete, the Scottish Co-operative Discovery Centre will celebrate the region’s unique heritage, promote Fairtrade and co-operative values, provide educational opportunities for young people, and serve as a hub for real-world solutions to challenges such as inequality and climate change.

In addition to its long-term mission, the Centre is already generating local construction jobs and supporting apprenticeships, reinforcing its role as a driver of sustainable economic and social growth.

Mr Poynton visited the location on Friday afternoon to view the progress made and meet with the team for a site visit.

Commenting, Manager Matt Pearce said: "This is truly community led. The project aims to deliver what our local community wants and that is jobs, opportunities, a re-invigoration of our economy and to celebrate our heritage and identity. To put our village and area back on the map.

“As well as benefiting our local community, the Discovery Centre will have a national impact in celebrating Scotland's co-operative heritage and promoting it for the future. We have a long and proud tradition of co-operation and it is needed more than ever now with the challenges we face. This is about inspiring the next generation."

Commenting, Mr Poynton said: “The co-operative movement has always been at the heart of strong communities, and nowhere is that more evident than right here in West Calder.

"This Centre is a shining example of grassroots vision, passion, and sheer determination.

"This is more than just a building — it’s a statement; a living embodiment of community, co-operation, and hope for future generations.

"I look forward to seeing the site continue to progress and open to the public.”