Gregor Poynton MP secures clarity on welfare reforms that will support Livingston constituents

Gregor Poynton, Member of Parliament for the Livingston constituency, has secured important clarification from the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions regarding the government's proposed welfare reforms, following concerns raised by local constituents.

During parliamentary questions, Mr. Poynton asked Secretary of State Liz Kendall to provide reassurance that reforms would genuinely help people into decent, secure work while protecting those who cannot work due to ill health or disability.

The Secretary of State confirmed that the government's Employment Bill will focus on improving job quality, providing greater security, and creating more flexible working arrangements to benefit sick and disabled people. She highlighted a £1 billion investment in employment support aimed at ensuring disabled people have the opportunities they deserv

Speaking after the exchange, Mr. Poynton said: "Many Livingston residents have contacted me with concerns about the proposed welfare changes. I'm reassured by the Secretary of State's commitment that these reforms will create a fairer system that supports people into quality employment while protecting our most vulnerable citizens."

"The government is taking decisive action to fix a broken social security system inherited from the previous administration. Under the Conservatives, one in eight young people were left not in employment, education, or training. This government is committed to unlocking growth and putting social security spending on a sustainable footing as part of our Plan for Change."

"For too long, the previous government wrote off millions of people, trapping them in inactivity and then blaming them for rising benefits costs rather than providing the support they needed. This approach denied people the benefits of good work, prevented businesses from accessing talent, and stunted economic growth."

"These reforms are about building a system that is both fair and financially sustainable," Mr. Poynton continued. "Most importantly, they will ensure that those who genuinely cannot work receive the support they need to live with dignity and independence, while those who can work are given the right opportunities and expectations."