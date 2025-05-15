Gregor Poynton MP sends clear message to Scottish Government to support students and staff affected by the Scottish Institute closure

Gregor Poynton MP outside the Scottish Institute

Gregor Poynton MP has written to the Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth MSP, asking for clarity on the support available for staff and students affected by the closure of the Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and TV.

The Scottish Institute of Theatre, Dance, Film and TV, which is based in Livingston constituency, closed immediately after falling into liquidation on May 6. Staff are now facing immediate redundancy, and students have been left without a path to complete their qualifications.

Gregor Poynton MP has said: “I visited the Scottish Institute last year and was blown away by the dedication and energy from the staff and students.

"The Scottish Government must make clear their plans to support those affected by the immediate closure of this much-loved school.”