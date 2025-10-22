Gregor Poynton MP to Host CAMHS Crisis Summit to Support West Lothian Families

Gregor Poynton MP hosting a roundtable

Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston constituency will host a CAMHS Crisis Summit to support constituents affected by long waiting times for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Lothian, which falls under NHS Lothian, continues to record some of the longest CAMHS waiting lists in Scotland. Mr Poynton has described the situation as a “continuing crisis” and is convening this summit to hear directly from families and explore how local services can better support those in need.

The event will provide a platform for parents, carers, and young people to share their experiences and concerns, and will also bring together organisations from across West Lothian for a roundtable discussion on how best to deliver support within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Poynton and Scottish Labour have been vocal advocates for tackling CAMHS waiting times and ensuring families receive the help they need.

Commenting ahead of the summit, Gregor Poynton MP said:

“Children and young people should not continue to be hampered due to the negligence of the SNP Scottish Government.

“I want to hear from the families that have been impacted – to listen to their stories and to help get them the support they need. These families deal with so much day in and day out; they deserve to be heard.

“This summit is about giving them a platform to speak, while also helping me to work with organisations and charities to find practical ways to support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until the SNP Scottish Government takes this seriously and fixes our broken NHS, families will continue to be blighted by these growing backlogs.”

The CAMHS Crisis Summit will take place on Friday 24 October 2025. Time and location details will be confirmed upon RSVP.

To RSVP and book a place, please contact [email protected], stating you wish to attend the CAMHS Summit. Alternatively, you can call 01506 243 507.