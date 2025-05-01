Gregor Poynton MP urges schools to take advantage of UK Parliament tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, is encouraging schools across the area to take up the opportunity to visit the UK Parliament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows the launch of a new booking system by the Education and Engagement Team, enabling schools to arrange free visits to the UK Parliament from autumn 2025. Mr Poynton has written to local schools, sharing details of the scheme and encouraging them to explore how they can get involved

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Poynton said: “This is fantastic news. We should be inspiring young people to learn about the history of democracy and to engage directly with their elected representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that schools across the constituency take full advantage of this opportunity. It’s also a chance for pupils to experience some of the iconic sights of London.

“I look forward to welcoming schools and young people from Livingston to Parliament and having the opportunity to speak with them in person.”