Gregor Poynton MP urges schools to take advantage of UK Parliament tour

By Ben Clarkson
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 11:40 BST
Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, is encouraging schools across the area to take up the opportunity to visit the UK Parliament.

This follows the launch of a new booking system by the Education and Engagement Team, enabling schools to arrange free visits to the UK Parliament from autumn 2025. Mr Poynton has written to local schools, sharing details of the scheme and encouraging them to explore how they can get involved

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Poynton said: “This is fantastic news. We should be inspiring young people to learn about the history of democracy and to engage directly with their elected representatives.

“I hope that schools across the constituency take full advantage of this opportunity. It’s also a chance for pupils to experience some of the iconic sights of London.

“I look forward to welcoming schools and young people from Livingston to Parliament and having the opportunity to speak with them in person.”

