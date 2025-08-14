Gregor Poynton MP Visits Livingston Boots to Discuss Expanding Primary Care and Supporting the High Street

Livingston constituency MP Gregor Poynton has visited the Boots store in The Centre to meet staff and discuss how the retailer’s healthcare and community services are supporting people across West Lothian, as well as the growing challenge of retail crime.

During the visit, Mr Poynton was welcomed by Store Manager Kerry Sheppard, Area Manager Colette Kennett, and Pharmacy Affairs Manager Scott Jamieson. He toured the store, met with the pharmacy and retail teams, and heard about the work Boots is already doing to improve access to healthcare, support the NHS, and protect staff and customers from retail crime.

The discussion also covered how community pharmacies like Boots could play an even greater role in delivering NHS services locally, from preventative healthcare to more clinical services, helping to ease pressure on GP surgeries and hospitals.

Boots, which has been part of UK high streets for more than 175 years, employs thousands of people nationwide, including many young people and those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The Livingston store also partners with local organisations to support community projects and improve the town centre environment for residents and visitors.

Following the visit Gregor Poynton MP said: “It was a pleasure to visit Boots in The Centre, Livingston, and to meet with the dedicated pharmacy and retail teams. I want to thank them for arranging the visit and for the opportunity to hear first-hand about the vital work they are doing to support people right across my Livingston constituency.

“Community pharmacies like Boots are already making a huge contribution to local healthcare, and it’s clear they have the skills, expertise, and ambition to do even more in partnership with the NHS.

“We also had an important discussion about the unacceptable rise in retail crime, which is affecting stores here in Livingston and across the UK. The UK Labour Government recognises this is a growing issue and is ramping up prevention efforts and support for retailers to tackle it. The Scottish Government now needs to step up and keep pace so that shop workers and retailers in Scotland are kept safe, and our town centres remain welcoming places for everyone.”