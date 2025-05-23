Gregor Poynton MP welcomes energy price cap reduction

Livingston constituency MP, Gregor Poynton, has welcomed today's announcement from Ofgem that energy bills will fall by £129 a year for typical households, providing much-needed relief for families across the constituency.

From 1 July 2025, the energy price cap will drop by 7% to £1,720 per year for a typical household using both electricity and gas and paying by Direct Debit. This means Livingston families will save around £11 every month on their energy bills.

"This is fantastic news for working families in Livingston," said Mr Poynton. "At a time when household budgets are under pressure, this £129 annual reduction will make a real difference to people's finances. That's money that can go towards other essential family expenses or be saved for the future."

The reduction comes as global wholesale energy prices have fallen, with Ofgem's latest quarterly review reflecting these lower costs in the price cap that protects millions of households from excessive charges.

Gregor Poynton MP visiting a windfarm in his Livingston constituency

However, Mr Poynton emphasised that long-term energy security for Livingston and the rest of the country can only come through the Government's mission for clean homegrown power.

"While today's news is welcome, we need to get off the rollercoaster of fossil fuel markets. That's how we bring down bills for good and give families the certainty they deserve."

The UK Labour Government is taking action to support households beyond this price cap reduction:

•Expanding the £150 Warm Home Discount to 6 million households next winter, helping the most vulnerable families with their energy costs

•Upgrading thousands of homes this year to make them warmer and cheaper to heat

•Reforming the energy market to ensure consumers are better protected from price volatility

For Livingston residents, the new rates from 1 July will mean paying an average of 25.73 pence per kilowatt hour for electricity (with a daily standing charge of 51.37 pence) and 6.33 pence per kilowatt hour for gas (with a daily standing charge of 29.82 pence).

"Every penny counts for families across West Lothian," added Mr Poynton. "This price reduction shows that the Government's approach is working, but we won't stop here. Our commitment to clean, homegrown energy will deliver the long-term security and affordability that my constituents deserve."

Livingston residents who are struggling with energy bills are reminded that their energy supplier must help if they ask, and that switching tariffs or suppliers could potentially save even more money.