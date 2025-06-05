Gregor Poynton MP welcomes news that Scottish Military homes are to be upgraded

Military personnel across Scotland are set to benefit from record additional funding to improve family accommodation for the Armed Forces.

The investment will mean that personnel in Scotland will see more urgent repairs and maintenance, from fixing unreliable boilers and leaky roofs to tackling damp and mould in service family accommodation, alongside development of new housing.

The extra investment means over £7 billion will be spent UK-wide on military accommodation in this Parliament, including £400m investment in Scotland to improve conditions for personnel living in Single Living Accommodation.

The upcoming Strategic Defence Review will confirm an additional £1.5 billion in funding for military family accommodation nationwide, helping to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve, and supporting the UK Labour government’s Plan for Change. There are over 3,000 military homes in Scotland, helping to house some of the 11,000 Scotland-based personnel, which will now be considered for this funding.

The £7 billion will be spent across this Parliament on service family accommodation and single living accommodation, to deliver a generational renewal of Armed Forces accommodation. This will be guided by the forthcoming Defence Housing Strategy – which is proceeding at pace and has already seen the announcement of a new Consumer Charter to strengthen housing standards for forces families.

The Strategic Defence Review will set a path for the next decade to transform defence and make the UK secure at home and strong abroad. It will end the hollowing out of our Armed Forces and make defence an engine for growth across the UK.

Commenting, Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston constituency said: "This constituency has a proud connection to our armed forces, from being home to hundreds of serving personnel, veterans and their families through to the award-winning Military Museum of Scotland in Wilkieston.

“But supporting our armed forces means more than just thanking our troops and remembering the past, it's about investing in their future. Scotland's 3,000 military homes will benefit from a £400 million upgrade, part of a £7 billion UK-wide plan to make homes fit for heroes.

Gregor Poynton MP with Defence Secretary, John Healy MP in the Livingston constituency.

“Defence can be a true engine for growth and Livingston is ready to play its part. I'll keep pushing for investment here and I'm urging the SNP Scottish Government to drop their opposition to defence investment and get behind this vital spend.”

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said: “Our Armed Forces personnel make extraordinary sacrifices to serve our country.

“For too long, many military families have lived in sub-standard homes, but this government is taking decisive action to fix the dire state of military accommodation and ensure that our heroes and their loved ones live in the homes they deserve.

“Our government is determined to end the hollowing out of our Armed Forces. We are investing and acting fast, to fix forces housing and renew the nation’s contract with those who serve.

"The delivery of the Government’s new Consumer Charter will see immediate investment in urgent renovation of 1,000 homes in most need of repair. The Charter will also see basic consumer rights rapidly introduced for forces families, including essential property information and higher move-in standards, more reliable repairs, a named housing officer for every family, and access to a robust complaints system – helping to deliver homes fit for our heroes.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Al Carns said: "After years of unacceptable living conditions our service personnel had to endure, we are delivering the much-needed investment into military homes in Scotland that puts our service families first.

“This new funding will ensure that those who protect our nation, and their families, can live in homes they can be proud of.

“We promised better housing for our military families across the United Kingdom and we are delivering on that promise."

The SDR says that the MOD should improve the overall standard of military accommodation, including prioritising sites that are in most urgent need of repair.