Gregor Poynton MP welcomes revised Boundaries Scotland proposals retaining Fauldhouse in Almond Valley

Local MP Gregor Poynton has welcomed the latest proposals from Boundaries Scotland, which now recommend that Fauldhouse remains within the Almond Valley Scottish Parliament constituency following extensive consultation and feedback from local representatives and residents.

Under the initial proposals, Fauldhouse was set to be moved from a West Lothian constituency to one more aligned with North Lanarkshire, splitting its political representation between both areas.

Livingston Constituency MP, Gregor Poynton, who represents Fauldhouse in the Westminster Parliament, strongly opposed these changes, citing the disruption they would cause to Fauldhouse’s historic, social, and infrastructural ties with West Lothian.

Mr Poynton wrote to Boundaries Scotland during their previous consultation stage and also made representations as part of the local public inquiry in Whitburn, to formally object to the Fauldhouse being moved into a North Lanarkshire constituency.

Gregor Poynton MP outside the Fauldhouse Partnership Centre in West Lothian.

Commenting on the revised proposals, Mr Poynton said: "This is the right outcome for people in Fauldhouse, and I am delighted that Boundaries Scotland has listened to the voices of local residents and reconsidered their proposals.

“Keeping Fauldhouse within Almond Valley, as I argued, ensures continuity in political representation and helps preserves its vital connections to West Lothian’s healthcare, transport, and policing services.

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to engage in the consultation process and make their views known. This result demonstrates the importance of community involvement in shaping decisions that impact our local area."

“It’s important that people from across West Lothian now contact Boundaries Scotland again to endorse these revised proposals that better suit the needs of Fauldhouse and the Almond Valley constituency as a whole.”

The revised boundary proposals will now proceed to further consultation before final recommendations are submitted to Scottish Ministers in 2025.

For more details on the proposals and to participate in the consultation, visit Boundaries Scotland’s website at https://consult.boundaries.scot