Gregor Poynton MP welcomes Selms Muir Hydrogen Project shortlisting

Gregor Poynton MP has today welcomed the shortlisting of the Selms Muir Hydrogen Project in Livingston for UK Government funding through the Second Hydrogen Allocation Round (HAR2), describing it as a “game-changing opportunity” for the local economy and Scotland’s clean energy ambitions.

The Selms Muir Hydrogen Project, a collaboration between leading hydrogen developer Hygen and global renewable energy giant European Energy, is one of 27 innovative hydrogen schemes across the UK to progress to the next stage of the government’s flagship HAR2 programme. If successful, the project will deliver a 20MW electrolyser hub, capable of producing six tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen a day, with the potential to power buses, construction equipment, and heavy vehicles across West Lothian and beyond.

The site will be co-located with the Selms Muir Solar Farm, an 18MW facility already granted planning permission in 2022. The combined energy hub is expected to displace over 420,000 tonnes of CO₂ over its 40-year lifespan—making a significant contribution to Scotland’s net zero targets.

Welcoming the announcement, Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston constituency, said: “Being shortlisted for funding is a real boost for the Livingston constituency and a real vote of confidence in West Lothian’s role in Scotland’s clean energy future. The shortlisting of the Selms Muir Hydrogen Project is a game-changing opportunity—not just to cut emissions and tackle the climate emergency, but to create skilled jobs, attract long-term investment, and help re-industrialise our communities with clean, green technologies.

Gregor Poynton MP visiting the EDF Pearie Law wind farm in the Livingston constituency.

“This project puts the Livingston constituency at the heart of Scotland’s hydrogen revolution, working in tandem with solar power to help build a resilient, low-carbon economy. I look forward to working with local partners, government, and industry to make this vision a reality.”

The HAR2 programme, managed by the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, forms part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change and ambition to have up to 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production by 2030—at least half of which will be green hydrogen.

If awarded final funding, the Selms Muir project could contribute significantly to that target while delivering jobs for engineers, welders, pipefitters, and technicians in West Lothian and the wider Scottish economy.