Grind's Pink Fridge is coming to seven cities - including Scotland - free iced coffee from cult coffee brand!

By Staff Writer
Contributor
Published 10th Jul 2025, 01:10 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 13:08 BST
This July, cult London coffee brand Grind is bringing its iconic Pink Fridge to 7 cities as part of its nationwide “Crack Open for a Cold One” summer tour. After a popular launch in London, the pink fridge is hitting the road, starting in Sheffield and making stops in Manchester, Edinburgh, Brighton, Bath, Bristol, and Cardiff!

At each location, locals will be treated to thousands of free iced coffees, freshly chilled and ready to beat the summer heat. Plus, the first 50 visitors to the fridge will get a limited edition Grind “On a Coffee Run” baseball cap.Grind’s canned iced coffee range is inspired by their bestselling café favourites, like Iced Flat White, Caramel Latte, and Oat Vanilla Latte, all made with speciality-grade coffee. Think barista-style flavour, ready to go.

Grind’s “Crack Open for a Cold One” tour will be heading to:

9th July, Sheffield - 1 Savile Street

Grind London Tourplaceholder image
Grind London Tour

10th July, Manchester - New Cathedral Street

12th July, Edinburgh - 30 Meadow Place Road

14th July, Brighton - Church Road

16th July, Bath - The Podium, Northgate Street

21st July, Bristol - Cabot Circus

23rd July, Cardiff - Capitol

Keep your eyes peeled for the pink fridge and get ready to crack open a cold one!

Related topics:ScotlandLondonEdinburghCardiffBristolBrightonManchester
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice