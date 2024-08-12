Guide Dogs Scotland welcome donation from Amazon in Dunfermline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline has donated £2,500 to a guide dog charity that supports people with vision impairments.

Guide Dogs Scotland supports children and adults with vision impairments and helps overcome the challenges of sight loss. The charity trains guide dogs to assist people who are blind or partially sighted live actively and independently.

The donation from Amazon in Dunfermline will go towards providing life changing services for children and adults with vision impairments, such as guide dogs, buddy dogs and large print books for children and young people, family events and more.

Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said: “As a team, we recognise the impact Guide Dogs Scotland has on the community and that’s why we are pleased to support the charity – and its four-legged friends – with this donation. We hope that we can continue to build a relationship with the team, and they get the recognition they deserve.”

Megan Wright, an employee from Amazon in Dunfermline, said:

“Guide Dogs Scotland is a charity that has helped countless of families across Scotland. I hope that with this donation, Guide Dogs Scotland can continue to make an impact to the children and adults in our community.”

Anne Rowse, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager at Guide Dogs Scotland, added: “We want to express our thanks to Jamie and the team at Amazon in Dunfermline for this donation. As a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our vital services for people with sight loss running. We are incredibly grateful for the support from our local community which allows us to support people with sight loss across Scotland. Thank you, Amazon!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded The Big House Multibank in Fife with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support to families in need. The Multibank network has now donated more than 4 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.