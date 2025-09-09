Hailes Quarry Junior Parkrun launch

The inaugural Hailes Quarry Junior Parkrun was launched on Sunday, September 7 following months of preparation and training.

Longstone Community Council obtained a community grant from the City of Edinburgh Council to pay for the start up costs, and worked with another local organisation, SW20, to recruit volunteers to run and support the event.

The launch event was a huge success with 83 children participating. It was very pleasing that 34 were first time park runners! The warm up was ably led by a young volunteer, Connor, who got everyone revved up before MP Scott Arthur counted down to get the runners going.

Junior parkrun is a free, fun, and friendly weekly 2k event for children aged 4 to 14, held in parks and communities worldwide. Participants can walk, jog, or run the course, and it's also a great opportunity for them to volunteer in different roles. The events are completely volunteer-run, encouraging community engagement and promoting physical activity and well-being among young people.

MP Scott Arthur counts down the inaugural Hailes Quarry Junior Parkrun with the runners poised to take off.

Plugging a gap in the South West of Edinburgh the Hailes Quarry Junior Parkrun now takes place every Sunday at 9.30am. If you'd like to participate or volunteer you first need to register - https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/?eventName=hailesquarry-juniors

It's a really fun, inclusive event and you can be assured of a great and welcoming atmosphere. What are you waiting for!

https://www.parkrun.org.uk/hailesquarry-juniors/

https://www.facebook.com/hailesquarryjuniorparkrun/