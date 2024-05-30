Handicabs Lothian donates bus filled with mobility ads to Ukrainian centre
Leaving from their Loanhead depot in Edinburgh on the journey to the Children's rehabilitation Centre in the Khmelnytsky region of the Ukraine, covering a staggering 3134km, the bus arrived safely four days later on Tuesday May 28, were the donated items were received by the Centre's staff.
In January 2024 Lesia the CEO of SEAG brought to the firm's attention that the centre would really benefit from one of its adapted buses in these increasingly difficult times. The board of directors voted that they should and could support this and would donate one of their adapted nine-seater buses.
They then reached out to the public, Ukrainian organisations, charities, and local businesses to help fill the bus with adapted equipment, sensory toys and mobility aids for the hospital and the response was amazing.
The centre visited provides services for more than 80 children but due to limited facilities and space the hospital can only accept 30 children daily, the children ages vary from four-16 years of age.
It is hoped the adapted bus and equipment donated will support the essential work they carry out. With it being two years into the war on Ukraine we are humbled to be able to help in this small way.
Mr Cochrane stated: “ I felt very humbled and emotional at the welcome Lesia and I received. the Centre staff were very thankful for the bus and all the equipment, there were tears of gratefulness all around. I’m thankful for the support from Lesia, HcL’s and SEAGs board and everyone who supported the campaign.”
Lesia Herasymchuk the CEO of SEAG and who is from Ukraine and joined HcL on the journey stated: “I was deeply moved by how grateful the children, parents and staff were of our support. Our gifts will give them greater opportunities to access the services they need."
HcL have expressed thanks to the following businesses, organisations and charities that supported them to make this happen: EVOC, TASH, AUGB, Sunflower Scotland, CPG Ukraine, Reusing IT who all work tirelessly to support Ukraine. Sponsorship from South Queensferry Rotary, BEAR Scotland, HW Pikrell, Loanhead church Tea and Chat group, Fast Aid Edinburgh office for donating equipment and K & I Ltd for servicing the bus. Finally, the passengers, drivers and community as a whole for supporting the campaign.
A spokesman for HcL added: "The support from you all means a great deal to all of us involved in making this happen and the Khmelnytskyi City children’s centre."