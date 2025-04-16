Hatton House, Midlothian - the grandest of them all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I was lucky enough to live on the Hatton House Estate back in the early l950s. We lived in one of the estate cottages and as children roamed the estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house had been burned down, but its ruins were beautiful. We explored these inch by inch, discovered secret passages, and cellars. Despite the neglect that consumed those glorious rooms, it still stood proud and filled us with amazement. Here stands what was once a stunning summer house, overlooking what had been the curling pond. How desperately sad that Hatton has now been forgotten.

My parents and I moved from Murrayfield in Edinburgh to Hatton Estate, near Dalmahoy, when I was only seven years old. The great house had fallen into disrepair after a terrible fire that had consumed one of the most beautiful homes in Scotland. Nevertheless for us - as children - we enjoyed years of exploring every corner, room and passage way. Since no one now lived there, we felt as though it were ours but we always felt great respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back at the damaged property, we might have been trapped under the huge, ailing building as we clambered through broken windows and discovered new points of entry. Luckily, there was a trap-door in one of the summer houses which allowed us access into the great hall itself. The previous owners had more or less abandoned Hatton, so we felt it was ours.

Hatton House

There were farm buildings and a few cottages scattered about the estate which are still there today. Looking back down the years, it seems extraordinary that the City of Edinburgh seemed unable to preserve it.

Seventy years later, to this day, I feel compelled to write about Hatton and share its beauty - even though there is very little left. I still dream about it and wish it could be brought back to the life it once enjoyed. How tragic that so little was done at that time to preserve this incredible stately home.