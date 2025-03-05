Hawthorn Gardens continues to support Queensferry RNLI with latest donation

In line with Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s commitment to donate £25 to the local Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station for each home sold and legally completed at its Hawthorn Gardens development, the housebuilder was delighted to make its latest donation of £1,475 this month, bringing the total to £6,475 of the £9,500 pledged.

The ongoing partnership between Hawthorn Gardens and the RNLI underscores the housebuilder’s dedication to supporting the vital life-saving services the Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station provides. The funds donated will directly benefit the local community, helping to equip and maintain the lifeboat station's operations.

The charity is 95% operated by volunteers and funded by voluntary donations. Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s donation contributes to the necessary funds to make this achievable and will help the RNLI achieve its overall aim of saving lives at sea.

The RNLI has a vital role within the community of Queensferry. The local lifeboat station covers the Firth of Forth with its B-class Atlantic 85 lifeboat—one of the fastest in the RNLI fleet. The crew members are dedicated to keeping the local community safe, and they have received three RNLI medals for gallantry.

Adele Allan, Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Press Officer, said, "We are extremely grateful for the continued support from Hawthorn Gardens. Their generous donations significantly contribute to our ability to provide essential life-saving services and ensure the safety of our community.

“The money they have and continue to donate will be used locally at Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station, allowing it to continue to provide our 24/7 lifesaving service and achieve our overall goal of saving lives at sea.”

Kirsty McGill, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, commented: "We are proud to support the Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station through our donations. Our latest contribution of £1,475 reflects our ongoing commitment to this important local charity and strengthens the bond between the new and existing communities in South Queensferry."

Hawthorn Gardens' donation to the RNLI is part of Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s broader effort to contribute to community facilities and infrastructure in the area. For more information about the range of new homes available for sale at Hawthorn Gardens, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/hawthorn-gardens.