HcL new Community Bus service gets the thumbs up from passengers

Public Transport Manager for the City of Edinburgh Council Stuart Lowrie, Margaret Bennett the engagement officer for Northfield and Willowbrae Community Council and some of the services new passengers joined HcL manager Robert Hutson to discuss the new 69 community bus service. This bus service covers Lady Nairne circular Monday to Saturday. HcL have been delivering this service since December 2024 and in that short time we have supported 1000’s of passengers get out and about with 97% of these free trips taken through concessionary travel passes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Bennett Northfield and Willowbrae Community Council stated:

“The return of the 69 Bus Service, courtesy of HCL, has been warmly welcomed by the elderly and disabled residents of Lady Nairne and Willowbrae. Living on the side of a steep hill and a long way from a bus stop led to hardship, isolation and loneliness during the Covid lockdowns, after the service was withdrawn. Today, however, the one hour round trip to Asda passes all three local GP surgeries, the Library, Community Centre, several supermarkets and Portobello High Street and saves long treks uphill carrying heavy shopping bags. Travellers are guaranteed a friendly welcome on board by drivers Ros and Bob, as well as a ‘blether’ with fellow passengers, many of whom are on first name terms already!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bus can be hailed anywhere along the route between Paisley Drive and Meadowfield Avenue and also at regular bus stops elsewhere and takes passengers of all ages. If you haven’t used it yet, why not look out for HCL’s smart black midi-coach and spend an hour familiarising yourself with the route?”

Robert Hutson HcL Manager, Stuart Lowrie Public Transport Manager CEC, Margaret Bennett Northfield and Willowbrae CC, Janet Pollock, Cathy Lynch and Iris Bell.

This service links the public and most importantly people with mobility challenges from residential areas with key services on main streets including shops and healthcare services. It also supports users to connect to existing public transport services in these areas for forward travel.

The service operates on a unique hail and ride basis in residential areas where there are no formal bus stops. Passengers can signal to the driver to stop at any point in these areas and the driver will stop as soon as it is safe to do so.

The vehicle used on service 69 is fully accessible and is specially adapted to carry combinations of wheelchair users and other passengers safely and comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fares are £2 for adults, and £1 for children, with concessionary bus pass holders able to travel for free.

Passengers give the new bus service a big thumbs up

HcL Manager Robert Hutson stated: “We are delighted to be able support more people within the area get out and about, we have had lots of great feedback about the service and listened to how we can make it even better today, we really want to make sure as many people as possible know about the service. A special thank you to Northfield and Willowbrae community council for sharing the news of the service through leaflet drops and an amazing amount of community engagement and to Stuart Lowrie for supporting the service to get up and running”

Thank you to everyone that attended today- the feedback provided allows us to make this service even better for the passengers.

If you want to know more about the service please visit our website Community Buses - Service 69 :: HCL Transport or call 0131 447 9949, by emailing: [email protected]