Heartsong Live at 8: Why Community Radio Still Matters

At a time when we’re bombarded with content from every direction, there’s something beautifully grounding about community radio. It cuts through the noise—not with flash or fanfare, but with real voices, sharing real stories, for real people. For me, Heartsong Live is one of the finest examples of that.

Eight years ago, Heartsong Live began as a quiet idea born from a deep place of faith. Eloho Efemuai, a worship leader and all-round powerhouse, had been running breakfast meetings and workshops to encourage and uplift others. But she saw a bigger opportunity—to share that same message of hope, not just in rooms but across the airwaves.

Today, that small seed has grown into a station that’s now reaching people online and on DAB radio in Edinburgh, and Inverclyde. It’s Scotland’s first and only Christian community radio station on DAB, and to say it’s making an impact would be an understatement.

Rooted in Local Life

HeartSong Live

There’s something powerful about a station that knows the community it serves. It’s what sets local radio apart from national broadcasters. We’ve all had moments where we tune in and hear the weather, the roads, or an event update that actually matters to us, not someone miles away.

Community radio is still the heart and soul of communities. These stations are where stories that might never make it to the national news still get told. They’re where church fundraisers, youth nights, school closures, or just a word of encouragement on a tough morning still get airtime.

That’s what Heartsong Live does. It’s not about slick marketing or selling ads—it’s about meeting people where they are. I’ve had friends who’ve messaged me after listening in tears, because something said on-air spoke straight to their heart. And I’ve been there myself—catching a prayer or a song at just the right time.

Local, But Not Limited

Eloho Efemuai - founder of Heartsong Live

What’s amazing about community radio today is how it can stay rooted in place while reaching around the world. Thanks to digital platforms, stations like Heartsong Live can broadcast 24/7, build apps, track engagement, and stream online—all without the need for a massive studio or commercial budget.

Since August 2022, Heartsong Live has had an Ofcom licence for Edinburgh, and later expanded into Glasgow and Inverclyde through a DSP licence. It’s a big leap—but one that’s been grounded in purpose, not ambition for its own sake.

And that’s the difference. This isn’t just radio for the sake of being on air. It’s ministry. It’s music. It’s mission.

A Presence That Matters

More than anything, Heartsong Live shows up. Whether it’s covering local events, supporting community causes, or just being that consistent voice in the background, it has presence. It’s part of people’s daily rhythms now, and that matters. Especially when life feels uncertain or overwhelming.

When mainstream broadcasters feel disconnected from the realities we live in day to day, a station like Heartsong Live feels personal. It knows us. It’s for us.

Looking to the Future

Eight years is a big milestone—but it’s only the beginning. With a growing audience, stronger digital tools, and a clear heart for service, Heartsong Live is in a great place to keep building. And as someone who’s watched that journey unfold—and now has the privilege of sharing stories through it—I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next.

Because the truth is, in a world that’s hungry for connection, hope, and something real, community radio isn’t outdated. It’s more relevant than ever. And stations like Heartsong Live aren’t just surviving—they’re quietly, faithfully transforming lives.

One broadcast at a time.

Want to hear what it's all about? Tune in at heartsonglive.co.uk.