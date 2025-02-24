Hibs lucky charm, Kobi the Brave

By Janette Crolla
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 12:12 BST

On December 17, the Hibernian football team players visited the children and babies at sick kids, Edinburgh.

They dropped in to meet five month old Kobi and his Father Daniel.

Since this date the Hibernian men's team have gone on an unbeaten streak, 13 games, 9 wins, 4 draws, 0 beaten.

Meeting Kobi has been Hibs lucky charm, all scottish football teams want to meet Kobi to change their luck this season especially Hearts and Rangers.

Kobi The BraveKobi The Brave
Kobi The Brave

Sadly Kobi is still in the hospital he has had a stage 4 bleed on the brain and the scan was showing signs of a stroke. We would like to support the family could you please donate to

www.Gofundmepage.com

Kobi The Brave

