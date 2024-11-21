Historic pub, Rose Street Brewery, reopens with a fresh new look!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rose Street Brewery, just a short stroll from Edinburgh Castle, officially reopened this Autumn following an extensive 3-week refurbishment, giving the iconic pub an exciting new look.

The pub has been given a facelift while keeping its traditional look and feel inside. Changes include additional seating for guests including the installation of new booths for those that want a cozy and relaxed feel, an additional TV with high seating options for guests that want to watch the upcoming Autumn Tests at Murrayfield Stadium and some much needed awnings and heaters outside to keep guests dry and warm on those Dreich Scottish days.

Rose Street Brewery is renowned for brewing the famous beer, Auld Reekie, in the old Brewhouse upstairs (now the kitchen) from 1983-1994, with Rose Street itself being referred to as a drinking Oasis ever since. The Rose Street Brewery is proud to be a part of these historical roots and continues to uphold this reputation today, welcoming guests from near and far to come and enjoy a drink in this historical landmark

Guests can tuck into all the pub classics, a chicken and ham pie, classic fish and chips and prime steak burgers, as well as a delectable range of Sunday roasts to delight discerning guests.

Along with the new food menu, guests will also be greeted with an extensive drinks’ menu, boasting a wide selection of craft beers, ciders and new to the menu – cocktails.

Speaking about the refurbishment, General Manager Derek Meechan at Rose Street Brewery said: “Rose Street Brewery is an historic part of Rose Street, and it is fantastic that we are having a major refresh of the premises before a very busy time of the year. The works that are being completed will make it more efficient and also more appealing to our guests than it is now, which is a major achievement. Myself and my team can’t wait to open, and welcome back our guests into the new and improved Rose Street Brewery.”

Following the extensive refurbishment and significant investment made at the pub, a number of new jobs have been created for the local area, with the team now ready to pour pints and serve delicious food to guests.