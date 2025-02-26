Historic pub The Mitre reopens with a fresh new look

The Mitre, situated in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh city centre, officially reopened in January following an extensive four-week refurbishment, giving the iconic pub an exciting new look.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub has been given a facelift while keeping its traditional look and feel inside. Changes include new furniture throughout with beautifully renovated booth seating as well enhancements to The Mitre’s feature ceiling and old style wooden back bar. You will also spot some new decor including mirrors and art work.

The Mitre is renowned for its long history on the royal mile where it is popular with both tourists and regulars. It is known for its tall and grand featured ceiling and candle lit and cosy atmosphere. On the weekends it’s best known for its live music events on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can tuck into traditional dishes such as Haggis, Neeps & Tatties, Balmoral Chicken, and a range of delicious pies.

The Mitre

Along with the impressive food menu, guests will also be greeted with an extensive drinks’ menu, boasting a wide selection of craft beers, ciders and Scottish Whiskeys.

Speaking about the refurbishment, General Manager Dan McNicholas at The Mitre said: "We are excited to reopen The Mitre and welcome back our guests. As such an iconic and historic pub on the Royal Mile it was important to us that we retained all of the old style features that our pub was known for by regulars and tourists alike.

"Everyone in Edinburgh knows of The Mitre and we can’t wait to show it off to you.”