Honorary degrees for actress, food entrepreneur and cultural leader at QMU graduation

The Scottish actress and narrator, Ashley Jensen; entrepreneur and Director of Genius Foods, Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne; and the former Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Fringe Society, Shona McCarthy; were honoured at a ceremony in Edinburgh’s Usher Hall. The three inspirational women joined the newly installed Chancellor of QMU, Patrick Grant – designer, entrepreneur and judge on BBC’s ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’ – to celebrate the achievements of hundreds of new QMU graduates.

Ashley Jensen, most recently known for her leading detective role in BBC’s much loved crime drama ‘Shetland’ was awarded Doctor of the University for her contributions to the arts. Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, the visionary founder of Genius Foods, a UK-based company specialising in gluten-free bakery, received a Doctor of Business Administration for her contribution to food development and innovation. Shona McCarthy, former Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Fringe Society, was honoured with a Doctor of the University for her visionary leadership in the arts and her profound impact on Scotland’s cultural landscape.

Ashley Jensen

Ashley, best known for her leading role as DI Ruth Calder in the hit TV drama, ‘Shetland’ and her time playing Maggie Jacobs alongside Ricky Gervais in the comedy series ‘Extras’ was brought up in Annan, Dumfriesshire. Her time studying drama at what was then Queen Margaret College (now Queen Margaret University) laid the foundation for a career marked by versatility, emotional depth, and authenticity.

Her success in TV’s Extras, for which she earned two British Comedy Awards and a BAFTA nomination, introduced her to a global audience. She went on to star in the American hit TV show ‘Ugly Betty’, where producers embraced her Scottish identity, rewriting her character to match her accent.

Her work spans stage and screen, from early theatre roles with Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre and Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre, to leading roles in Sky One’s ‘Agatha Raisin’ and Shetland. In her recent starring role in Shetland, she brought a fresh perspective and emotional nuance to a beloved series, reaffirming her ability to lead and evolve.

Ashley’s voice has also become a familiar presence in animated films like ‘How to Train Your Dragon’, as well as in documentaries such as Channel 4’s ‘Embarrassing Bodies’ BBC 2’s ‘Designing the Hebrides’, and national campaigns.

Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne

Lucinda, the visionary founder of Genius Foods, trained as a chef at the Leith School of Food and Wine, a prestigious cook school founded by QMU’s former Chancellor, Dame Prue Leith. But when her son was diagnosed with multiple food allergies and a severe intolerance to gluten, Lucinda embarked on a challenge to create gluten-free bread that would not only meet the dietary needs of her family, but also satisfy the taste buds of consumers everywhere.

In 2009, she founded Genius Foods, which quickly became a global leader in gluten-free products. Her relentless innovation and commitment to quality have improved the lives of millions living with coeliac disease and other dietary restrictions.

Lucinda’s influence extends beyond product development. She is a published author, educator, and advocate for food allergy awareness. Her books, including ‘How to Cook for Food Allergies’, have empowered home cooks and professionals alike. Lucinda’s recent appointment as Executive Chair of the New Town Cookery School in Edinburgh, will see her help shape the future of culinary education.

A Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and founding member of the Gluten Free Industry Association, Lucinda is also an Innovate UK ambassador. Her leadership has driven progress in food science and industry standards.

Shona McCarthy

The University also recognised the exceptional leadership and transformative impact that Shona McCarthy has had on the arts.

For nine years, Shona led the world’s largest arts festival with vision, resilience, and a deep commitment to inclusivity. Under her leadership, the Fringe thrived through economic shifts and the pandemic, whilst becoming more accessible and representative. She championed emerging artists, expanded international collaborations, and introduced initiatives such as performer bursaries and relaxed performances, ensuring the Fringe remained a vibrant, welcoming space for all.

Shona’s influence extends far beyond Edinburgh. As Chief Executive of the Culture Company, she led Derry-Londonderry’s landmark year as the first UK City of Culture in 2013. She has also held senior roles with the British Council Northern Ireland, Imagine Belfast, and the Northern Ireland Film Council, and led youth-focused film festivals including Cinemagic and the Foyle Film Festival.

Her contributions to the arts have been recognised with a NESTA Cultural Leadership Award and an Eisenhower Fellowship, connecting her to a global network of changemakers. She has also served as Chair of ‘Walk the Plank’ and Belfast’s ‘Oh Yeah Music Centre’.

Sir Paul Grice, Principal of Queen Margaret University, said: “In the year that Queen Margaret University celebrates its 150th anniversary, we are delighted to recognise the contribution of these three inspirational women. From the arts to food innovation, we are proud to honour the mark they each have made on the world and their work striving to be a force for good.”

Discussing Ashley Jensen, Sir Paul explained: “Aside from Ashley’s impressive artistic achievements, she has remained a passionate advocate for the arts in Scotland. She has used her platform to support emerging talent, promote diversity in casting, and champion mental health awareness within the creative industries. Her commitment to these causes reflects values we cherish at Queen Margaret University - compassion, courage, and community - and she is a shining example of what our graduates can achieve when they combine talent with tenacity, and creativity with integrity.”

Sir Paul continued: “Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne’s dedication to quality and innovation has set a new standard in the gluten-free market, making Genius Foods a household name and a trusted choice for consumers around the world. Her work has brought joy and dignity to those with special dietary needs and inspired a new generation of food entrepreneurs. We recognise the significant contribution that she has made to innovation in the food industry and the entrepreneurial landscape in Scotland.”

Discussing Shona McCarthy’s exceptional contribution to the arts, Sir Paul concluded: “Shona embodies QMU’s values of creativity, social responsibility, and community impact. Her career is testament to the power of the arts to inspire, connect, and transform lives. As our graduates begin their own journeys, Shona stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved through passion, purpose, and fearless leadership.”