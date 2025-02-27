Honouring Linlithgow’s Munitionettes – Courage, sacrifice, and legacy

Linlithgow’s pivotal contribution to Britain’s war efforts through the work of the “Munitionettes” is being celebrated in a renewed campaign to honour their courage and ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsteen Sullivan MP for Bathgate and Linlithgow, supported by local historian Kathryn Welch, has brought this inspiring story to Parliament, advocating for the national recognition these remarkable women deserve.

The Linlithgow Munitionettes, based at Nobel’s Regent Works (now the Tesco site), played a critical role during both World Wars. These extraordinary women took on hazardous roles traditionally held by men, producing incendiary bombs and other essential munitions for Britain’s war effort. Their work came with significant personal risk, including exposure to toxic chemicals like TNT, which caused their skin to turn yellow—earning them the nickname “Canary Girls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dangers they faced became tragically evident on 5 February 1943, when an explosion at the Regent Works claimed the lives of four women: Jane Baillie, Barbara Baillie, Margaret Wilson, and Susan Allan. Their bravery and sacrifice remain a poignant reminder of the cost of wartime service.

Kirsteen Sullivan MP and Kathryn Welch at the Nobel’s Regent Works site in Linlithgow

Kirsteen Sullivan MP said: "The Linlithgow Munitionettes exemplified courage, resilience, and selflessness in the face of immense danger. Their contributions not only supported Britain’s war efforts but also paved the way for greater opportunities for women in industry and beyond. It is vital that we preserve their legacy and share their inspiring story with future generations."

Local historian Kathryn Welch has dedicated years to uncovering the lives and contributions of the Munitionettes. Through her research, public talks, and community initiatives, Welch has been instrumental in building momentum for a permanent commemoration in Linlithgow. Welch is now exploring funding opportunities, she is spearheading efforts to establish a memorial and integrate this history into local education.

Kirsteen Sullivan MP has raised the story of the Munitionettes in Parliament, calling for recognition of their contributions. She will meet with the Veterans’ Minister to discuss opportunities for a lasting tribute to these women in Linlithgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local residents are encouraged to share family stories, photographs, and memorabilia of the Munitionettes. Community participation is vital to ensuring these women’s legacy is preserved and celebrated for generations to come.