Hospices you should support this Dying Matters Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s not a well-known awareness week to many, but this week marks an important date for many hospices across the country who are taking part in Dying Matters Awareness Week.

There are over 220 hospices in the UK, and everybody will have a hospice local to them that will likely have cared for a friend or family member.

easyfundraising are sharing some of the hospices that they think deserve to be in the spotlight this week and that you should sign up to support, to add to the £210,000 that has been raised for hospices so far on the platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Hospice in Berkshire is the top-raising hospice on the easyfundraising platform, so far raising a whopping £5,991 to help the patients and families they support. There have been 89 supporters who have chosen Thames Hospice as their chosen cause.

Dying Matters Awareness Week

Friends of Sussex Hospices in Uckfield are a registered charity run entirely by volunteers which raises funds and awareness for 13 hospices serving Sussex. So far they have raised an incredible £3,574 which will help so many who are connected to the hospices in this area.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) have raised a brilliant £2,334 since they’ve joined the platform and shoppers have chosen to support their charity. However, they are still in need of more donations to help those around them, especially this week.

Through easyfundraising, shoppers can raise a free donation for a hospice, simply by doing their everyday online shopping with their typical retailers. Every purchase made, preceded by a visit to the easyfundraising website or app, secures a free cashback donation to the hospice of your choice, courtesy of the retailer shopped with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shopping platform empowers online shoppers to effortlessly support their favourite charities and causes at no extra cost. Raising vital funds through the act of everyday shopping has been a game-changer for hospices like Garden House and Weldmar Hospicecare Trust, enabling them to continue their vital work despite financial uncertainties.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising urges all shoppers to consider hospices when doing their online shopping. James says: “With over 8,000 partner brands to shop with, it has never been easier to secure free donations to causes when making a purchase, whether this is a weekly food shop, upcoming holiday or other everyday spending.”

So, the next time you shop online, consider the impact your purchase could have beyond your doorstep. With easyfundraising, it’s easier than ever to turn everyday transactions into meaningful contributions for a cause that needs support now, in order to potentially support you and your loved ones in the future.